Man who fired gun at Everglades park rangers captured

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (AP) — Everglades National Park rangers say a man who fired a gun at them was involved in a domestic violence situation at the park earlier in the day. A statement says the 33-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday night. The domestic violence situation was reported at a boardwalk for wildlife viewing. The suspect left before rangers arrived. His vehicle was found unoccupied just before 6 p.m. on the main park road. Officials then shut down the park entrance. Shots were fired at rangers around 6:45 p.m. The suspect was captured just before 9 p.m. No one was injured.