Kentucky lawmakers send bipartisan election bill to governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have finished work on a bipartisan election measure to make early voting a fixture. It loosens voting access in sharp contrast to partisan battles being waged elsewhere. The bill would give Kentucky voters three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting — including a Saturday — before Election Day. But it backs off from temporary, pandemic-related accommodations made last year that allowed widespread mail-in absentee balloting. The proposal also strengthens election security protections. The House sent the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear Monday night. Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams urged the governor to sign the bill.