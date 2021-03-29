Cooler breezes rolling in the next few days

A WIND ADVISORY will be expiring Monday evening. Wind gusts which have been as high as 40 mph today from the south, will tone down to about 25 mph Monday night and become westerly late. A cold front marching through will put an end to our one day big warm up as well. It could also provide a few brief light rain showers or sprinkles late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain amounts would only be around a trace to a few hundredths of an inch. Lows will reach about 40 by Tuesday morning with highs in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday, which is actually around normal. West winds of 15-25 mph will be common Tuesday adding a chill to the air.

The coldest air of the week will settle in for Wednesday. We should have lows around 20 with highs around 34 degrees. Partly sunny skies are expected, and it will be breezy with northwest winds of 10-20 mph.

Thursday will start crisp with dry air and high pressure parked over Wisconsin. Lows should be in the lower to mid 10s, with even some 0s in the typical colder spots! Bright sunshine should allow highs to rebound to the low to mid 40s. Thankfully, the winds will be fairly light.

Gusty south winds will return though on Friday with partly cloudy skies. The next warm front will sweep through with lows in the 20s and highs in the mid 50s. Very mild air will cover Wisconsin for the weekend with highs well into the 60s and lows in the 40s. That is about 15 to 18 degrees above normal. Right now, it looks partly sunny.

A front will slide in Sunday night causing a chance of scattered showers. In fact, it could stay unsettled through the middle of next week. There will be several opportunities of rain showers, and possibly even some t-storms mixed in. It will remain mild with highs in the 60s.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 29-March 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1920 - Clear Spring, MD, received 31 inches of snow in 24 hours to establish a state record. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)

1921 - The temperature in Washington D.C. dropped from 82 degrees to 26 degrees thus ending an early spring. (David Ludlum)

1935 - A severe dust storm blanketed Amarillo, TX, for 84 hours. For one six hour period the visibility was near zero. (28th-31st) (The Weather Channel)