Construction on Scott Street bridge to begin next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a project on the Scott Street bridge between 1st Street and South 1st Avenue begins next week, but the impact begin on Wednesday.

The project includes improvements such as a think concrete overlay and the installment of new bridge expansion joints

Construction begins on Monday, April 5, but crews will be in the area starting Wednesday, March 31 to prepare the work zone.

Motorists should expect to encounter lane shifts, and single and multiple lane closures. Pedestrian access will be maintained on Scott Street and the River Edge Parkway.

Construction currently is scheduled to complete in June.