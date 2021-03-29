CDC survey: Virtual school can be damaging to kid’s mental health

(CNN/WKOW) -- Remote learning may be causing more harm than good, according to a new survey done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 25 percent of parents whose kids received virtual instruction reported worsened mental and emotional health in their children.

The survey taken during the pandemic said that only applied to 16 percent of parents of children who were still in school.

Parents of kids in remote learning say their children were less physically active, spent less time outside, and less time with friends.

54-percent of those parents also reported their own emotional distress, compared to 38-percent of parents whose children learned in-person.

The c-d-c recently released guidance for k-through-12 schools to safely re-open for in-person learning.

Re-opening schools is a major goal for the Biden Administration, but the new survey indicates some kids may need a lot of help re-adjusting.