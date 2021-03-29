CDC: COVID-19 vaccine 80% effective after 1 dose

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccines are proving to be highly effective even after the first dose. And some of the research has been done here locally.

"It's been a total team effort," said Jennifer Meece, Director of Integrated Research and Development Laboratory at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute.

Back in July, the the Marshfield Clinic research team was selected to play a leading role in a number of COVID-19 studies for the CDC.

Receiving a grant from the center worth over $20 million.

"It's what we train for in science, to make a difference and I'm very privileged to do that," said Meece.

The study, released Monday, had the team testing nearly four thousand samples every week for 13 consecutive weeks.

"This has been hard. Almost ever single one of them, when they interviewed or got involved in this research, this maybe the hardest thing you will ever do in your career," said Meece.

They were sent from frontline workers and first responders from across the country. Showing the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines in real world conditions.

mRNA refers to technology used in both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that both require two doses.

Some participants only receiving one dose, and others both of the two-shot-regiment.

Finding the vaccines were 90% effective after the second dose, and 80% after one.

But health officials stress; Don't skip the second shot.

"Make sure you get your second dose, and that's going to lead you to being that much more protected in the long haul," said Matt Anderson, Senior Medical Director of UW Health.

Seeing their hard work pay off has been fulfilling to the local researchers, but it was notes from participants in the study that hit home.

"Somebody writes a handwritten note and it says thank you for what you do, thank you for everything, your dedication," said Meece.

Helping connect the two groups, each playing an important role in the nationwide fight.