Call me by my name: Rome school backs transgender students

ROME (AP) — The Ripetta school of art in Rome recently joined a handful of high schools in Italy that give transgender students the right to be known by a name other than the one they were given at birth. The initiative aims to create an environment where transgender students feel secure and reflects a growing awareness in Italy of gender dysphoria among teenagers and children. The school adopted the new policy in December. Sonia Mugello, a teacher at the school, says the policy aims to give transgender students in transition a “serene” environment and the freedom to be themselves.