Big swings in the temperatures this week

Temperatures will go up and down quite a bit this week and it will be rather breezy, otherwise not much else will be happening. Precipitation chances look sparse through Easter Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy early, then sunny and windy.

High: 63 Winds: South 20-30 and gusty

Tonight: Increasing clouds and breezy with a small chance of showers late.

Low: 39 Wind: SW 15-25

Tuesday: A slight chance of spotty showers early, otherwise partly or mostly cloudy, blustery, and cooler.

High: 45 Winds: West 15-25

Some clods will be in the sky early on today, then the sun will come out in full force. Once the sun comes out around mid-morning, the winds will pick up and the temperature will soar. Highs should reach the low to mid 60s today. It will be quite the difference from yesterday. Hold on to your hat this afternoon because winds will be out of the south around 20 to 30 mph, with gusts a bit higher. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Clark, Taylor, Jackson, Juneau, and Adams counties, effective from noon to 8 p.m. today.

A cold front moving across our area late tonight will bring more clouds and a small chance of spotty showers. Any showers that do develop should diminish early Tuesday, then the wind will shift to the west and temperatures will cool down. Under partly or mostly cloudy skies, highs will be in the mid 40s on Tuesday afternoon. Even cooler weather is likely on Wednesday and it will still be breezy. Highs on Wednesday will only reach the low 30s. A bit more sun will be developing but it will be chilly.

We should have sunny skies and less wind on Thursday as high pressure moves into the area. Temperatures will remain below normal, but it will not be as chilly as Wednesday with the mercury topping out in the low 40s. The wind will turn back to the south on Friday and this will warm things up going into the Easter weekend. Highs on Friday will reach the mid 50s. Over the weekend we should experience high temps in the 60s with more sun than clouds.

Have an fine Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 29-March-2021

On this date in weather history: 2011 - A record 766 inches of snowfall at Boreal Ski Resort and nearly 59 feet at Squaw Valley in California's Sierra Nevadas are just two areas where winter season snowfall records have been broke.