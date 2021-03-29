Biden wants infrastructure package approved over summer

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to unveil the first part of his sweeping multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plan, aiming for passage over the summer. The White House is hoping for a more deliberate and collaborative approach with the contentious Congress than what happened with the COVID-19 rescue plan. Biden is set to unveil the first part of the “Build Back Better” proposal on Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The ambitious plan could cost between $3 trillion and $4 trillion and aims to make generational investments in infrastructure, including reviving domestic manufacturing. The plan also could include $3 trillion in tax increases.