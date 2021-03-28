Suez Canal traffic jam could raise cost of gas, other products

For six days, a ship has been stuck in an Egyptian canal, blocking all traffic through the crucial waterway.

About 12 percent of global trade goes through the Suez Canal and it's now at a halt.

Coffee, furniture and car parts are all trapped on more than 300 stranded ships. It's costing industries nearly $10 billion per day.

The blockage is also impacting 10 percent of the global crude oil supply.

"The fact that now we're seeing a backlog could have ripple effects here in the US," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "At some point this summer, we could see a national average of $3 a gallon."

The national average for a gallon of gas is now at $2.65. That's already 70 percent higher from this time last year. In Wisconsin, the average $2.65.

Prices could rise more as people hit the road to take trips put off during the pandemic.