Stevens Point celebrates Easter with a COVID-safe way

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- In honor of the start of spring and the Easter holiday, the city of Stevens Point is hosting an Easter egg scavenger hunt.

In recent years, the egg hunt was in the Midstate parking lot and eggs were strewn all over for kids to collect. This year, because of COVID, the city found a way to host an Easter event in a safe, socially distanced way.

"We decided a scavenger hunt was a fun thing. You don't need to collect anything, you don't need to be close to people, you can do it on your own time," Stevens Point Parks and Forestry Department Programs and Facilities Director Kate Gullickson said.

The first clue is on the Stevens Point Parks and Forestry website. Each clue will lead to another for a total of seven clues. There are also an additional three clues for added entries for prizes.

"Skyward, a great local company, stepped up and provided money for prizes. We've got prizes ranging from chocolate Easter bunnies all the way up to bicycles," Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said.

Participants can also win gift certificates to local businesses to help the community.

"There's coffee shops and ice cream stores and restaurants all in the Stevens Point community that we wanted to support. People can win those gift certificates," Gullickson said.

Mayor Wiza said the event is needed even more so this year, in light of the pandemic.

"This is especially important because it gives people an opportunity to not just get outside but get outside with a purpose. Get the kids involved, have fun with it," Wiza said.

The mayor also gave a bit of a hint for those looking for a clue on the trail.

"I'm standing here at the stone entrance that literally borders Stevens Point and Park Ridge built in 1935 and if I walk a little bit that way, that's North, I might find a clue," Wiza said.