Special Weather Statement issued March 28 at 4:36AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Light to occasionally moderate snow will fall gradually taper off

from west to east this morning. Total snowfall accumulations of 1

to 3 inches are expected across much of north-central and far

northeast Wisconsin, especially on grassy surfaces.

Motorists should be alert for poor driving conditions, with

reduced visibility in snow and slippery spots on roads. If you

are traveling across northern Wisconsin overnight, use caution,

and be prepared for wintry travel conditions.