Special Weather Statement issued March 28 at 4:36AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued March 28 at 4:36AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
Light to occasionally moderate snow will fall gradually taper off
from west to east this morning. Total snowfall accumulations of 1
to 3 inches are expected across much of north-central and far
northeast Wisconsin, especially on grassy surfaces.
Motorists should be alert for poor driving conditions, with
reduced visibility in snow and slippery spots on roads. If you
are traveling across northern Wisconsin overnight, use caution,
and be prepared for wintry travel conditions.