Special Weather Statement issued March 28 at 4:36AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Rain will mix with and changeover to light snow this morning as a

cold front sweeps through the western Great Lakes. A dusting of

accumulation is possible, mainly on grassy surfaces. Although the

snow is not expected to accumulate on roads, falling temperatures

could cause water to freeze on roadways; particularly on bridges

and overpasses.

Motorists should be alert for reduced visibility in snow and

slippery spots on roads. If you are traveling across the area

this morning, use caution, and be prepared for wintry travel

conditions.