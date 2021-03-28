Special Weather Statement issued March 28 at 4:36AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued March 28 at 4:36AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
Rain will mix with and changeover to light snow this morning as a
cold front sweeps through the western Great Lakes. A dusting of
accumulation is possible, mainly on grassy surfaces. Although the
snow is not expected to accumulate on roads, falling temperatures
could cause water to freeze on roadways; particularly on bridges
and overpasses.
Motorists should be alert for reduced visibility in snow and
slippery spots on roads. If you are traveling across the area
this morning, use caution, and be prepared for wintry travel
conditions.