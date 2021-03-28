Mexico leader descries beer, milk production in arid areas

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is railing against the production of beer and milk in areas where there isn’t enough water. López Obrador cancelled plans for a huge brewery on Mexico’s northern border last year, and on Sunday he questioned the whole idea of producing beer for export. His comments came during a speech celebrating efforts in northern Mexico to restore more water flow to Cuatro Cienegas, a system of marshes and saline pools that support cyanobacteria colonies and other species not found elsewhere. Local milk production and the water consumption to grow cattle feed is putting the unique ecosystem at risk.