Kurdish-led Syria forces nab 9 in raid in IS-supporters camp

BEIRUT (AP) — Hundreds of Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria have arrested nine people, including suspected members of the Islamic State group, during a security sweep in a sprawling camp in northeastern Syria housing families of the militants. The campaign that began on Sunday by nearly 5,000 of the U.S-backed Kurdish-led forces came on the heel of a spike in violence in al-Hol camp, home to over 60,000 people, many of them supporters or families of IS. The forces, in a statement published on the Kurdish Hawar news agency, said the nine include an Iraqi IS member who worked in recruitment.