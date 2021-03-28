Hundreds of migrants intercepted off the coast of Libya

CAIRO (AP) — At least 480 migrants were intercepted off the coast of Libya by local coast guard forces in the past 48 hours, according to the United Nation’s migration agency. They are among the 4,500 people who have been brought back to Libya this year after attempting the dangerous Mediterranean Sea crossing to Europe, the International Organization for Migration said in a tweet Sunday. In the years since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.