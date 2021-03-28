Granite Peak hosts pond skimming event

MARATHON CO.,Wis. (WAOW)-- On Saturday, Granite Peak hosted a pond skimming competition. Contestants started at the top of the mountain and skied down and over a man-made pond.

The goal for each contestant was to skim over the pond without falling in. Some made it and cleared the pond while others splashed into the water as onlookers cheered and clapped. Though the weather was dreary, the spirits were high.

"It's super fun. It's 100 feet long. It's not the best conditions out, so it's a bit rainy, but it's going to be super sick," Granite Peak Employee Aiden Galbreth said.

Contestants also wore costumes ranging from Disney characters to alcoholic drinks. What they wore was part of the contest with the winner of the best costume and routine receiving a 2021/2022 season pass to the resort.