Granite Peak holds first ever ‘Cardboard Cup’

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- First responders were honored on Sunday at Granite Peak Ski Resort with the first ever 'Cardboard Cup' competition.

Contestants made sleds out of cardboard representing first responders and front line workers and raced their creations down the hill.

Some sleds made it all the way to the finish line while others needed a little help along the way. Employees of Granite Peak also got in on the fun.

"You know it's the fierce competition for me. We've got rentals, maintenance, we've got our office workers out here. You really see it all," employee Nicholas Idenshink said.

Contestants ranged from kids to adults and some even dressed in costume to match their sled. If you didn't get a chance to participate, don't worry, the 'Cardboard Cup' will be returning for round two next year.