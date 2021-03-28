Chile delays constitutional assembly election over pandemic

Chile’s president has announced that a two-day election to select the drafters of a new constitution is being delayed until May because of the coronavirus pandemic. President President Sebastián Piñera said Sunday that the voting to elect 155 Chileans to the constitutional assembly will be held May 15-16 instead of April 10-11 as originally planned. Elections for mayors, city councils and governors also are being postponed a month. The president calls it “a very difficult decision,” but says it is needed to “protect everyone’s health and life” amid a new surge in coronavirus infections. Health experts had recommended suspending the planned election.