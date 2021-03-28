Auschwitz museum slams New Yorker Holocaust piece on Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum has sharply denounced an article in the New Yorker magazine that looks at Holocaust scholarship in Poland. It accused the publication this weekend of lying “outright” in how it depicts Poland’s role during World War II. The most problematic aspect of the article, written by Masha Gessen, suggests that Poland and Poles bear some responsibility for the deaths of 3 million Jews in Poland during the German occupation of the country during World War II. In fact the vast majority of the Jews were killed by Germans, not Poles.