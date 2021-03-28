4 police investigated in woman’s death in Mexican resort

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican state prosecutors say they are investigating four municipal police officers in the death of a woman in the Caribbean coast resort of Tulum. The attorney general’s office in Quintana Roo state did not identify the victim, her nationality or how she died in the incident Saturday evening. The office said Sunday that one female and three male officers in Tulum are under investigation. It says fingerprints and forensic evidence are being examined in the case. Tulum has suffered growing pains, marring its reputation as a low-key, peaceful contrast to busier resorts.