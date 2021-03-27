Wisconsin Rapids woman arrested for 7th OWI offense

Rock Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wisconsin Rapids woman was arrested for her 7th OWI offense Saturday.

Melissa Tillotson, 48, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The arrest came after a call came in about a traffic complaint. While on the phone with dispatch, the caller reported that the vehicle in question had driven into a ditch.

Troopers arrived to find the vehicle still in the ditch with Tillotson inside. She was then taken into custody after investigation.