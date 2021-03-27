Special Weather Statement issued March 27 at 8:03PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Light to occasionally moderate snow will fall across northern

Wisconsin this evening, then taper off from west to east late

tonight into early Sunday. Accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are

expected across much of north central and far northeast Wisconsin,

especially on grassy surfaces. Although the snow may not initially

accumulate on roads, this will change as temperatures fall later

in the evening.

Motorists should be alert for poor driving conditions, with

reduced visibility in snow and slippery spots on roads. If you

are traveling across northern Wisconsin tonight, use caution, and

be prepared for wintry travel conditions.