Special Weather Statement issued March 27 at 8:03PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
Light to occasionally moderate snow will fall across northern
Wisconsin this evening, then taper off from west to east late
tonight into early Sunday. Accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are
expected across much of north central and far northeast Wisconsin,
especially on grassy surfaces. Although the snow may not initially
accumulate on roads, this will change as temperatures fall later
in the evening.
Motorists should be alert for poor driving conditions, with
reduced visibility in snow and slippery spots on roads. If you
are traveling across northern Wisconsin tonight, use caution, and
be prepared for wintry travel conditions.