Special Weather Statement issued March 27 at 6:56PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
Light to occasionally moderate snow will fall across northern
Wisconsin this evening, then taper off from west to east late
tonight into early Sunday. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are
expected in most areas, especially on grassy surfaces. Although
the snow may not initially accumulate on roads, this will change
as temperatures fall later in the evening.
Motorists should be prepared for reduced visibility in snow and
slippery spots on roads. If you are traveling across northern
Wisconsin tonight, use caution.