Special Weather Statement issued March 27 at 6:56PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Light to occasionally moderate snow will fall across northern

Wisconsin this evening, then taper off from west to east late

tonight into early Sunday. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are

expected in most areas, especially on grassy surfaces. Although

the snow may not initially accumulate on roads, this will change

as temperatures fall later in the evening.

Motorists should be prepared for reduced visibility in snow and

slippery spots on roads. If you are traveling across northern

Wisconsin tonight, use caution.