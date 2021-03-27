Special Weather Statement issued March 27 at 10:12PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Light to occasionally moderate snow will fall gradually taper off

from west to east late tonight into early Sunday. Accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches are expected across much of north central and

far northeast Wisconsin, especially on grassy surfaces. Although

the snow may not initially accumulate on roads, this will change

as temperatures fall overnight.

Motorists should be alert for poor driving conditions, with

reduced visibility in snow and slippery spots on roads. If you

are traveling across northern Wisconsin overnight, use caution,

and be prepared for wintry travel conditions.