Special Weather Statement issued March 27 at 10:12PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
Light to occasionally moderate snow will fall gradually taper off
from west to east late tonight into early Sunday. Accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches are expected across much of north central and
far northeast Wisconsin, especially on grassy surfaces. Although
the snow may not initially accumulate on roads, this will change
as temperatures fall overnight.
Motorists should be alert for poor driving conditions, with
reduced visibility in snow and slippery spots on roads. If you
are traveling across northern Wisconsin overnight, use caution,
and be prepared for wintry travel conditions.