SPASH starts Spring football season with a win

NEENAH, Wis. (WAOW) -- Spring air, the smell of fresh cut grass (turf) and Friday night lights. A combination unique to 2021. But the one-of-a-kind season is shaping up nicely for Stevens Point Area high school's football program.

The panthers traveled far out East Friday night to take on the Neenah Rockets. The first scoring play of the game came just three minutes shy of half time, taking the Rockets up by six. SPASH responding quickly, with QB Riley Warzynski airing it out to Quinton Martin who took it five yards for SPASH'S first touchdown of the night.

In the third quarter the two teams tied it up at 14, and kept it that way till the end. In crunch time, Cole Kerchevski put up a fight, shaking off two defenders before landing just over the line and taking SPASH up another six.

After the game, senior linebacker Carter Borhcardt explained how they got the job done, "we just tried to keep that same energy that we had as the lead in the first half everybody was motivated each other and we just came out there swinging so I got the second half because we knew that’s what it take to get this one tonight."

After a 16 month offseason. No weight room, no conditioning, no live count-for-something-real play, the Panthers hit the ground running.

When asked what the game plan for the season is, Borchardt said, "we’re just taking it one week at a time focusing on doing our job. We’re gonna let that take care of itself depending on who are opponent is we’re just taking it week by week.

SPASH's first home game of the spring season is April 1st, at Goerke Park. They'll go head to head with Bay Port.