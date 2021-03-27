Some Poles flout virus rules as harder lockdown takes effect

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A raft of new pandemic restrictions is taking effect in Poland to slow the spread of infection. The new restrictions take effect Saturday and are to last for the two weeks surrounding Easter. But some Poles are already flouting the existing rules. On Friday police raided a bar in Warsaw that was operating in defiance of the regulations. In the runup to Easter, churches are also among locations that are flouting the rules. On Friday, there were more than 35,000 new infections reported in Poland in one day, a record in the country of 38 million people.