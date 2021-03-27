Shots, and a musical serenade, at NYC vaccination center

NEW YORK (AP) — One of New York City’s largest coronavirus vaccination centers is also serving as a home to a series of mini concerts. The music is part of a series of concerts that come from a collaboration between the nonprofit group Sing for Hope and violinist Victoria Paterson. The musicians who perform at the Javits Convention Center are paid to play. For many of them, paying gigs are rare with the city’s live entertainment scene still largely shut down because of the pandemic. And for those potentially nervous about getting inoculated, the music helps put them at ease.