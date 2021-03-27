Rain ending then seasonal Sunday

The past few days have really felt like spring with seasonal temperatures and light rain showers here and there. Rain will continue into the early overnight and possibly mix with snow before conditions clear for the end of the weekend.

Tonight: Rain and snow showers ending around 2-3AM. A minor snow accumulation possible in the far north. Turning blustery.

Low: 29 Wind: NE 10-15

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Seasonal and breezy.

High: 43 Wind: NNW 15-20

Light rain continues for the rest of our afternoon bringing less than a half-inch across all of Wisconsin. There should not be any major weather concerns but falling temperatures could make for a few slick spots early tomorrow morning. Additionally, as temperatures drop below freezing in the northwoods tonight, a large swath of showers will transition from cool rain to snow leaving a possibility of accumulating snow to the far north. Overnight showers will pass through the state leaving dry and clearing conditions by 6 AM Sunday.

Expect to wake up to much brighter skies on Sunday as the low pressure passes into Michigan and the eastern great lakes region. There will be a few drifting clouds on Sunday especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal in the low 40s but the afternoon will turn quite breezy with NNW winds of 15-20 miles an hour.

Heading into the work week expect an extremely drastic change in temperatures.

Monday will be quite warm but also windy with wind speeds as high as 25 miles an hour and gusts well into the 30s. Gusty winds will help usher in warm air and in combination with the sunshine should top us out in the low 60s. Unfortunately, you will not want to get too used to the warm temperatures as Tuesday will drop to the 40s and Wednesday only reach the mid 30s.

Wednesday may feel like winter once again but fortunately much like our warm Monday will not last long. The latter half of the week will gradually climb once again, leading to another 60 degree high temperature on Saturday.

Stay dry and enjoy the rest of your weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 27-March 2021

On this day in weather history:

1989 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in the south central U.S. Two tornadoes were reported, and there were 77 other reports of large hail and damaging winds. Baseball size hail was reported at Willow OK and Bartlesville OK. Twenty-six cities in the central and eastern U.S. reported new record high temperatures for the date, including Yankton SD with a reading of 84 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)