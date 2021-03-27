Police in Belarus capital arrest more than 100 protesters

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Police in the capital of Belarus have arrested more than 100 people who assembled for a protest march to call for the resignation of the country’s authoritarian president. The planned event in Minsk on Saturday indicated that supporters of the political opposition seek to revive the wave of mass protests that gripped Belarus for months last year but were dormant during the winter. At least five journalists were among those arrested; it was not immediately clear what charges they could face. Protests broke out in August after a disputed election that gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term. Lukashenko has strongly repressed dissent during 26 years in power and been characterized as Europe’s last dictator.