Passover begins Saturday as world continues pandemic recovery

(WKOW) -- People around the world are celebrating their second Passover of the pandemic, now in a better position to stay healthy as coronavirus vaccinations continue.

The first Passover Seder begins at sundown Saturday and ends the evening of Sunday, April 4.

In 2020, Many had to change their traditions to celebrate online or alone because of the pandemic.

This year, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff got a jump on Passover with a virtual event at the White House Thursday. Emhoff is the first Jewish spouse of an American president or a vice president.

Emhoff has always called Passover one of his favorite holidays but he believes this year's celebration during the pandemic, a plague of biblical proportions, is especially significant.

"More than any single tradition is ongoing search for justice is a thread running through all of our modern Jewish experience. Passover is no exception. Right there in the text we're told to see ourselves as if we too were free from Egypt. Put ourselves in the shoes of the oppressed and view their rights as bound up with our own. It's a story that teaches us about perseverance. And reminds us in the face of a pandemic, faith and resilience can carry us across a sea of uncertainty, towards health and happiness for each of us," he said Thursday.

Meanwhile, Israelis will be holding gatherings this weekend, thanks to their country's highly successful coronavirus vaccination campaign. 80 percent of adults in Israel have been vaccinated against the virus.