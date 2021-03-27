Kentucky town rallies to restore beheaded Mother Goose

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — A town in Kentucky is rallying to help restore an 80-year-old landmark — an oval shaped building that has a domed roof with the neck and head of a goose sticking out the front. Until last week, that is, when the goose was beheaded by strong winds. But community support for the Mother Goose house is pouring in. A Go Fund Me page has raised over $7,000. WYMT-TV reports the Kentucky Heritage Council in Frankfort has pledged to help out. And the Appalachian Apparel Company has created a special T-shirt to raise funds for the restoration.