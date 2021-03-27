Former SPASH Panther Cole Caufield is headed to the NHL

Just a day after the Badgers were eliminated from the NCAA tournament, their star and Stevens Points native Cole Caufield announced he is going pro.

Caufield agreed to a three-year entry level deal with the Montreal Canadiens, the team that drafted him in the first round in the 2019 NHL draft.

Caufield returned to Wisconsin for his sophomore season after the draft. He went on to become the first Badger in 31 years to score 30 goals and has been named one of three finalists for the Hobey award, which goes to the best player in the country.