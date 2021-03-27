China sanctions US, Canadian officials over Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced new sanctions against U.S. and Canadian officials in a growing political and economic feud over its policies in the traditionally Muslim region of Xinjiang. A statement from the Foreign Ministry says the head of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom Gayle Manchin will be barred from visiting mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao, and for having any dealings with Chinese financial entities. Vice chair of the commission Tony Perkins was also included on the sanctions list, along with Canadian Member of Parliament Michael Chong and the body’s Subcommittee on International Human Rights. China rejects accusations of human rights abuses and has launched calls for boycotts and other punishments against foreign firms including retailer H&M and Nike.