Barry Alvarez, longtime Wisconsin AD, set to announce retirement soon

After nearly 30 years of working inside of Wisconsin athletics, Badgers legend Barry Alvarez's time with the program is nearing a close.

According to multiple sources, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Alvarez is set to announce his retirement soon. Although as of now there is no known timetable.

Alvarez came to Wisconsin in 1990 taking over the football program as head coach. In his 15 year run at the helm, he directed the Badgers to a 119-73-4 record as well as three Rose Bowl appearances and wins.

In 2005, his role shifted from coach to Athletic Director for the Badgers. While running the program, Wisconsin won 16 team national titles, had 25 individual national champions and won 73 conference champions.

No one has been named as Alvarez's replacement yet, however Chris McIntosh has been being groomed to take over the position as the current deputy athletic director.