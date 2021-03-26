WI–Wisconsin Schools Superintendent

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The race to become Wisconsin’s top education official is open for the first time in more than a decade. It pits a teachers’ union-backed rural superintendent who has the endorsement of Democrats against a retired suburban Milwaukee superintendent who has the support of Republicans. Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly and former Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr meet April 6 in the race to become superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction. The winner will replace Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who did not run. The April 6 election will also fill two open seats in the Legislature that were previously held by Republicans.