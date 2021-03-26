VP to focus on border diplomacy; no immediate plans to visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris won’t be on the ground at the U.S. border anytime soon as she leads efforts to address a rise in migrants trying to enter the country. Spokeswoman Symone Sanders on Friday ruled out a trip to the Southwest border in the immediate future for the vice president. Sanders emphasized that Harris is expected to focus on addressing the root causes of migration, much of it from the Northern Triangle countries of Central America. But Sanders told reporters Harris is “not doing the border.” President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked Harris to lead diplomatic efforts aimed at stemming an increase in migrants.