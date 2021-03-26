Very changeable weather in store right into next week

With the definite chill in the air the past few days, it sure seems like winter wasn’t completely ready to give up! It will stay seasonably cool this weekend before some quick changes early next week.

It should be partly or mostly cloudy tonight with lows from the upper 20s to around 30. Light winds will become east to southeast at 1 to 4 mph.

A low pressure system in the Plains will track east into Wisconsin Saturday keeping us dreary. We expect some occasional light rain mainly from late morning through the evening. Up to 0.25 inch or so of rain is possible. It may also mix with a few snowflakes at times. Highs will range from the low to mid 40s. Winds will be from the east to southeast at 5-10 mph.

As it cools down Saturday night, the light rain could turn to light snow. It should gradually end a few hours after midnight. There could be a small snow accumulation well north of Marathon County (mainly an inch or less in spots). As temperatures drop to the low 30s and upper 20s, there could be some slushy or slippery stretches developing on certain roads and parking lots. Please stay alert and be a bit cautious if traveling.

Gusty northwest winds will be the rule Sunday in the morning to early afternoon, then they should gradually taper down. We should see a mix of clouds and sun as high pressure works in. Lows will be in the upper 20s with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

We will have very gusty south to southwest winds of 15-30 mph Monday as we get in the tight pressure gradient between high pressure to our east and low pressure in the Prairies of Canada. This wind will help to pull in much warmer air, however. With at least hazy sunshine, the highs should soar to the low or even mid 60s, which is about 15 to 18 degrees above normal.

Tuesday will still be breezy and mild with lows in the mid 40s and highs around 57 degrees. A cold front will move across Wisconsin causing at least a chance of some light rain showers.

It looks dry and cool late next week as high pressure moves in. Highs could reach about 41 degrees Wednesday and 45 degrees next Thursday. We anticipate plenty of sunshine.

Warm air should come roaring back into our region for that first weekend of April. It still looks dry with highs in the mid 50s next Friday, and well into the 60s after that. Hopefully, that will be the start of more consistent mild spring weather in our region.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 26-March 2021

*On March 26th in weather history:

1954 - The temperature at Allaket, AK, plunged to 69 degrees below zero. (The Weather Channel)

1971 - Parts of northern and central Georgia experienced their worst snow and ice storm since 1935. Two day power outages ruined two million eggs at poultry hatches. Two persons were killed when a tree landed on their car. (25th-26th) (The Weather Channel)