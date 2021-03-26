Skip to Content

Turkey: ex-police heads jailed over 2007 journalist killing

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish state media say a court has sentenced two former police chiefs and a former military officer to life terms in prison over the 2007 killing of prominent Armenian-Turkish newspaper editor Hrant Dink. However,  the slain journalist’s family and lawyers insist that the long-drawn-out trial failed to shed light on the killing and say they will appeal. Dink was gunned down in Istanbul in broad daylight outside of his Agos newspaper’s office by a nationalist teenage gunman. A strong proponent of friendship between Armenia and Turkey, Dink had received death threats because of comments about the WWI mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks.

