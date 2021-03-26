Sticky bombs latest weapon in Afghanistan’s arsenal of war

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Sticky bombs slapped onto cars trapped in Kabul’s chaotic traffic are the newest weapons terrorizing Afghans in the increasingly lawless nation. The surge of bombings comes as Washington searches for a responsible exit from decades of war. The Biden administration has alternated between coaxing and sharp words to hurry Taliban insurgents and the Afghan government toward an end to the conflict. Meanwhile, one or more cars have been exploding in Kabul almost every day. The primitive devices are used by militants, criminals or those trying to settle personal scores.