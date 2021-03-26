State Superintendent candidate stops in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- State Superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr was in Downtown Wausau on Friday talking about her plans to bring kids back to school and fight child trafficking.

Kerr's election is focused on children; making sure they recover from virtual learning and are prepared for the future.

"Today I'm announcing that the DPI under my leadership will use all of our tools to create a training program to ensure school employees, that's teachers, counselors, administrators, and parents know how to identify human trafficking," Kerr said

Kerr will be facing off against Jill Underly on April 6th.

News 9 reached out to Underly for comment but she did not respond.