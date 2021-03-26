Shaka Smart leaves Texas to take over Marquette’s program

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Shaka Smart is leaving Texas to return to his home state to coach Marquette.. The move comes a week after Marquette fired Steve Wojciechowski and Smart’s Texas team was upset 53-52 by Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Smart’s decision to head north ends a six-season tenure at Texas that fell short of the lofty expectations that accompanied his arrival. Smart went 109-86 with no NCAA Tournament victories at Texas after a remarkably successful six-year run at VCU. He went 163-56 at VCU and led the Rams to a Final Four appearance in 2011.