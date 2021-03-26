RECALL ALERT: Ski’s Meat Market snack sticks and strips

RECALL ALERT: Ski’s Meat Market snack sticks and stripsNew
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Ski's Meat Market is issuing a Class II recall for a variety of products, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
The products were sold at the Mobil Gas Station in Rosholt and include:
- Teriyaki Snack Sticks
- Jalapeno Cheddar Snack
- Beef Snack Sticks
- Original Snack Sticks
- Bloody Mary Snack
- Habanero Snack
- Garlic Snack
- Beef Strips
- Smoked Turkey Strips
DATCP says the recall comes as the result of evidence collected during a routine inspection by the state.
No illnesses have been reported from consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.
Consumers who have any of these products should return them to Ski’s Meat Market. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Dave Tuskowski, Ski’s Meat Market owner, at (715) 344-8484.