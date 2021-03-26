RECALL ALERT: Ski’s Meat Market snack sticks and strips

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Ski's Meat Market is issuing a Class II recall for a variety of products, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

The products were sold at the Mobil Gas Station in Rosholt and include:

Teriyaki Snack Sticks

Jalapeno Cheddar Snack

Beef Snack Sticks

Original Snack Sticks

Bloody Mary Snack

Habanero Snack

Garlic Snack

Beef Strips

Smoked Turkey Strips

DATCP says the recall comes as the result of evidence collected during a routine inspection by the state.

No illnesses have been reported from consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.

Consumers who have any of these products should return them to Ski’s Meat Market. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Dave Tuskowski, Ski’s Meat Market owner, at (715) 344-8484.