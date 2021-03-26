One gloomy and damp day in the forecast

A very quiet weather pattern is developing with only one or two chances of significant precipitation through early April. You will be able to enjoy several days with dry conditions and a good amount of sun.

Today: Cloudy during the morning, then more breaks of sun.

High: 48 Wind: North 5-10, becoming West

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 32 Wind: Variable around 5

Saturday: Cloudy and cool with showers developing. Rain might mix with a few flakes of snow. A small accumulation possible well north of Marathon county, mainly in the evening.

High: 44 Wind: SE 10-15

For this Friday, cloudy skies will greet you in the morning, then the sun should break out more in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 45 to 50 range under the sun this afternoon with winds fairly light out of the north early, then turning to the west later in the day.

A weak trough of low pressure will sweep across Wisconsin on Saturday and this means a good chance of rain. There might be a quarter to half an inch around midday and through the afternoon. The raindrops might mix with a few flakes of snow at times. The highest chance of a light accumulation will be Saturday evening in the Northwoods. High temps will be a little below normal, in the low to mid 40s on Saturday.

On Sunday some sun should return and it will be a bit breezy. The mercury should top out in the 40s once again. The wind will turn to the south on Monday and become rather gusty. This will help boost high temps up into the low 60s.

The weather will still be mild on Tuesday with highs in the 50s, but there will be more clouds again and a 30% chance of showers as a strong cold front moves in from the west. This cold front will turn things a little chilly by the middle of next week. Highs on Wednesday might only be around 40.

Have an fine Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 26-March-2021

On this date in weather history: 1988 - Twenty cities in the southwestern U.S. reported new record high temperatures for the date. Afternoon highs of 73 degrees at Flagstaff AZ, 90 degrees at Sacramento CA, 95 degrees at Santa Maria CA, 95 degrees at Los Angeles CA, 99 degrees at Tucson AZ, and 100 degrees at Phoenix AZ set records for March. (The National Weather Summary)