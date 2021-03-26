NTC announces return to ‘traditional’ format

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Northcentral Technical College (NTC) says they will be returning to a more traditional learning experience beginning in August.

That means more in-person offerings, events and student activities.

“At NTC, we believe in meeting learners where they’re at,” said Lori Weyers, President. “For some, that means a traditional in-person experience and for some that means online learning through our innovative Virtual College.”

Students will have the option to choose what format they will take their classes this fall when registration opens on April 6.

NTC says they've also recently announced a new model, NTC Connect, which allows students to choose their desired class format (in person, online or Zoom) day by day or week by week to fit student preference and schedule.

“Providing a safe environment for our entire campus community will continue to be our priority this fall,” said Weyers. “We are excited to welcome more students back to campus and eager to serve those who prefer to maintain their current hybrid, blended or online learning.”