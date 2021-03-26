News 9 Wrestling All-Stars

Skip to Content

Here are the best wrestlers from the 2020-21 season. Congratulations to all our area wrestlers on another great season!

106 - Elias Glinski Crandon State Qualifier Freshman

113 - Treyton Ackman Spencer/Columbus 3rd Place Junior

120 - Preston Spray Wis Rapids State Qualifier Junior
120 - Hutson Kane Crandon State Qualifier Senior

126 - Gabriel Galang Wausau West 6th Place Sophomore

132 - Chase Kmosena Mosinee 4th Place Senior

138 - Gavin Drexler Stratford State Champion Junior

145 - Brett Back Wis Rapids 3rd Place Freshman

152 - Jacob Heiden Stratford 5th Place Senior

160 - Freddy Lehrke DC Everest 4th Place Senior

170 - Logan Rueth Stratford 5th Place Senior

182 - Sloan Welch Auburndale 4th Place Sophomore

195 - Raife Smart Stratford 2nd Place Junior

220 - Orion Boe DC Everest 4th Place Senior
220 - Dave Gaunderman Witt-Birn 4th Place Sophomore

Brad Hanson

