Myanmar protest deaths top 300 as US, UK, impose sanctions

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — The death toll for protesters confirmed killed in Myanmar since last month’s military takeover has surpassed 300. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a group that verifies details of deaths and arrests, made the announcement Friday. It said its tally of 320 dead includes only documented cases, with the actual number of casualties “likely much higher.” The movement against the junta and its takeover received a major boost Thursday. The United States and Britain have announced tough sanctions against two military-owned conglomerates with vast holdings in many sectors. Several Norwegian professor have also nominated Myanmar’s home-grown “Civil Disobedience Movement” for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.