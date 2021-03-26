Man held in New Jersey killing charged in New Mexico deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man accused in the beating death of a New Jersey resident he claimed sexually abused him as a child has been charged with killing his ex-wife and two of her friends whose bodies were found at a New Mexico airport. The charges came Friday following numerous interviews and searches of a house, storage units and other locations in the city of Grants, where suspect Sean Lannon, his ex-wife and their children lived. The remains of Jennifer Lannon, two of her friends and an Albuquerque man were found earlier this month in a vehicle at an Albuquerque airport parking garage. Charges related to the death of the Albuquerque man have not yet been filed.