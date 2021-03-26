Atlanta spa shooting victim remembered as fun and selfless

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Family members remembered Yong Ae Yue as someone who was passionate about karaoke and showed her love through cooking. The 63-year-old was one of eight people fatally shot last week in attacks on massage businesses in Atlanta and nearby Cherokee County. Yue was born in South Korea and immigrated to the U.S. more than 40 years ago with her then-husband. During the funeral Friday, one of her sons pointed to a large photo in which she had a big grin on her face and had extended two fingers on each hand to make “V” signs. He asked the attendees to remember her like that.