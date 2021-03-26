FAA investigating pilot whose cursing rant was recorded

DALLAS (AP) — Federal officials are investigating a Southwest Airlines pilot whose R-rated rant about liberals in Northern California was captured on air traffic control transmissions. A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the investigation Friday. He says FAA rules prohibit pilots from talking about things other than the flight while taxiing and at low altitudes. It happened earlier this month as a Southwest plane was getting ready to take off from San Jose, California. The pilot makes a profanity-filled tirade, apparently against liberal attitudes in the San Francisco Bay Area. He mixes in a few G-rated words too, like “weirdos.”